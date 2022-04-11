Union Bank Q4 Net Profit may dip 9.5% YoY to Rs. 1,204 cr: Motilal Oswal

union_bank_300_20125129

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Union Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,204 crore down 9.5% year-on-year (up 10.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 38.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,500.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 3.2% Y-o-Y (down 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,015.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





