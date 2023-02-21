English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    U.S. Supreme Court snubs Wikipedia bid to challenge NSA surveillance

    Turning away the Wikimedia Foundation’s appeal, the justices left in place a lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit based on the government’s assertion of what is called the state secrets privilege, a legal doctrine that can shut down litigation if disclosure of certain information would damage U.S. national security.

    Reuters
    February 21, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a bid by the operator of the popular Wikipedia internet encyclopedia to resurrect its lawsuit against the National Security Agency challenging mass online surveillance.

    Turning away the Wikimedia Foundation’s appeal, the justices left in place a lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit based on the government’s assertion of what is called the state secrets privilege, a legal doctrine that can shut down litigation if disclosure of certain information would damage U.S. national security.

    Represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, Wikimedia Foundation sued in 2015 challenging the legality of the NSA’s ”Upstream” surveillance of foreign targets through the ”suspicionless” collection and searching of internet traffic on data transmission lines flowing into and out of the United States.

    (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Reuters
    Tags: #NSA #Supreme Court #Surveillance #US #Wikipedia
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 08:32 pm