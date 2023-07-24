TVS Motor’s Q1 profit up 46% to Rs 468 crore, revenues rise 20%

TVS Motor Company expects growth momentum to continue in the current fiscal year.

Riding on the phenomenal growth in sales, an improved margin, cost-saving measures, and a wider product mix, TVS Motor Company reported that its net profit for the quarter ended June had grown 46 percent to Rs 468 crore. The Chennai-based two- and three-wheeler manufacturer also recorded a 20 percent jump in its revenue to Rs 7,218 crore vis-à-vis Rs 6,009 crore for the same period last year.

The Chennai-based company also posted its highest-ever operating EBITDA of Rs 764 crore, with a growth of 27 per cent for the first quarter of this financial year as against EBITDA of Rs 599 crore in corresponding period of FY 2022-23. Furthermore, its EBITDA margins improved 60 basis points at 10.6 per cent as against 10.0 per cent in the quarter ended June 2022.

TVS also posted its highest ever Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 610 crore recording a growth of 41 per cent for the first quarter of 2023-24 as against of Rs 432 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23. PBT for the quarter includes Rs 55.6 crore towards profit on sale of investments.

On a consolidated basis, TVS Motor Co reported a 42.2 per cent rise in its net profit in the quarter to Rs 434.3 crore from Rs 305.37 crore in the same period last year. Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 23.8% to Rs 9,055.5 crore from Rs 7,315.7 crore last year.

Shares of the company dropped 2.69 percent to Rs 1,306.50 on the BSE after the results were announced.

The automaker’s overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 5 percent registering sales of 9.53 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2023 as against 9.07 lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2022. Its motorcycle sales grew by 7 percent registering 4.63 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2023 as against 4.34 lakh units in quarter ended June 2022.

Its scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2023 grew by 11 percent at 3.50 lakh units as against 3.15 lakh units in the first quarter of 2022-23. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is at 0.35 lakh units as against 0.46 lakh units during first quarter of 2022-23.

TVS also revealed that its electric Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2023 is at 39,000 units as against 9,000 units in the quarter ended June 2022.

The growth in revenue and net profit met auto analysts’ expectations. Nirmal Bang expected TVS Motor to report a 37.6 percent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 377.6 crore. The brokerage firm expected net sales to increase 18.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 6,529.4 crore. Further, it projected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise 24.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 695.7 crore.

“Largely in line numbers, TVSL’s margins were helped by inventorisation to some extent while other expenses have increased as % of sales QoQ and YoY,” stated Himanshu Singh - Research Analyst Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

TVS Motor Company, in its annual report for 2022-23, indicated that it expects growth momentum to continue in the current fiscal year. The company also foresees the premium bike and scooter segment growing on the back of an increase in overseas shipments and higher penetration of electric two-wheelers this fiscal year, per the same annual report.