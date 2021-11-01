MARKET NEWS

TVS Motor Company launches 125 cc-motorcycle Raider in Nepal

The sporty motorcycle is powered by a 124.8 cc air and oil-cooled engine, with a maximum power output of 12.9 PS at 8,000 rpm and can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs, the company said in a regulatory filing.

November 01, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched its newly introduced 125 cc motorcycle TVS Raider in Nepal targetting young customers in the country.

It also has features such as an LCD digital speedometer, touch start and under-seat storage. Commenting on the launch, TVS Motor Company President International Business, R Dilip said, "Nepal has always been a key market for us, and it gives me the utmost pleasure to bring our new offering to the youth here".
