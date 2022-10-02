English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Trade deal with UK would help raise garment exports by 10% : Official

    About 20 per cent of knitwear and garments made in factories from Tirupur go to United Kingdom out of a total Rs 33,000 crore annual exports.

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
    A garment factory in Asia (representational image).

    A garment factory in Asia (representational image).

    With an India-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in the offing, exports from knitwear hub Tirupur could see 10 per cent growth, India Knit Fair Association president A Shaktivel has said.

    About 20 per cent of knitwear and garments made in factories from Tirupur go to United Kingdom out of a total Rs 33,000 crore annual exports with a growth rate of 20 per cent year on year, Shaktivel told reporters in Tirupur.

    The government is expected to sign an FTA with UK after Deepavali which will boost the exports, as majority of the consumers and dealers prefer Indian goods for its quality, Shaktivel said. From Rs 33,000 crore worth exports this financial year, it will increase to Rs 38,000 crore the next fiscal and reach Rs 50,000 crore by 2025, newly-elected Tirupur Exporters' Association president K N Subramanian said.

    The association is organising the 48th Indian International Knit Fair in Tirupur from October 12 to 14, Shaktivel said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #FTA #India #UK #world
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 02:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.