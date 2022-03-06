Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

NFT Mania

Russian national will use sales of her burning passport NFT to support Ukraine



Olive Allen, a Russian national and artist who has lived in the United States for more than 11 years, has burned her mother country’s passport in the hopes of raising awareness and funds related to the military conflict in Ukraine. Allen, who has been involved in the crypto space since early 2018 following the December 2017 bitcoin (BTC) bull run, said the decision to burn her passport was prompted by being unable to see herself ever returning to the country under its current leadership. She said she wanted to push back against the narrative that all Russian civilians were in favour of military action against Ukraine, noting she knew people in the country who were “brainwashed to the point of no return” in supporting the regime. Read more here.