Last Updated : March 06, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, and tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC, ETH dip marginally as Cardano rises
Bitcoin's market dominance fell 0.24 percent to 42.18 percent and the currency was trading at $39,395.22 on the morning of March 6. In rupee terms, bitcoin declined 0.61 percent to trade at Rs 30,93,933, while ethereum fell 0.03 percent to Rs 2,09,100. Cardano was up 1.27 percent to Rs 67.56 and avalanche fell 0.02 percent to Rs 5,995.9. Polkadot was up 1.08 percent to Rs 1,332.46 and litecoin rose 0.86 percent to Rs 8,124.17 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0.19 percent to Rs 79.39. Read more here.
Regulation Central
Visa, Mastercard Join PayPal in Suspending Russian Operations
Visa, Mastercard and PayPal are all suspending operations in Russia, the companies announced on March 5, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Visa will begin working to discontinue transactions in Russia but it will take a few days, according to a press statement. Mastercard said it would suspend all its network services in Russia, which sent military forces into Ukraine at the end of February."Once complete, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country and any Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will no longer work within the Russian Federation," said Visa's statement, which was attributed to global communications vice president Andy Gerlt. Read more here.
Bitcoin Buzz
Bitcoin Slides 6% Overnight, Back Under $40k
The price of bitcoin fell 6 percent overnight despite clocking in some midweek gains, as the global crypto market shed a staggering 4.1 percent ($78 billion) from its total market cap. In general, the global crypto market has been bearish since Friday, when it shed $98 billion in total market volume. Read here.
NFT Mania
Russian national will use sales of her burning passport NFT to support Ukraine
Olive Allen, a Russian national and artist who has lived in the United States for more than 11 years, has burned her mother country’s passport in the hopes of raising awareness and funds related to the military conflict in Ukraine. Allen, who has been involved in the crypto space since early 2018 following the December 2017 bitcoin (BTC) bull run, said the decision to burn her passport was prompted by being unable to see herself ever returning to the country under its current leadership. She said she wanted to push back against the narrative that all Russian civilians were in favour of military action against Ukraine, noting she knew people in the country who were “brainwashed to the point of no return” in supporting the regime. Read more here.