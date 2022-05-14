Last Updated : May 14, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 14: Breather from sell-off; Bitcoin, Ether in green
Crypto explainer
Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto assets
What's Next?
Crypto market: Why is there a crash and what’s next?
The cryptocurrency market has endured a face-ripping freefall over the past fortnight. Fear and panic gripped the market as Bitcoin, the world’s first digital currency, tanked below $30,000 twice in a week, its lowest level in 16 months. Other blue-chip cryptos fell, with losses ranging from 30 percent to 90 percent. Read more here.
NFT Buzz
Crypto market downturn leads to steep drop in blue-chip Ethereum NFTs
The current cryptocurrency downtrend has prices plunging across the board — and with the value of crypto falling, so have NFTs in dollar terms been declining over the past few weeks. Read more here.