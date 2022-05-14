Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

What's Next?

Crypto market: Why is there a crash and what’s next?

The cryptocurrency market has endured a face-ripping freefall over the past fortnight. Fear and panic gripped the market as Bitcoin, the world’s first digital currency, tanked below $30,000 twice in a week, its lowest level in 16 months. Other blue-chip cryptos fell, with losses ranging from 30 percent to 90 percent. Read more here.