App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thunderstorm kills 40 in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand

Around 200 people have lost their lives to thunderstorms in the month of May in various parts of north and central India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As many as 40 people have reportedly lost their lives to the thunderstorm that ravaged parts of north India.

In Jharkhand, 12 people were killed and 28 were injured due to lightning; while 19 people died in Bihar. Uttar Pradesh reported nine deaths from Unnao, Kanpur and Rae Bareli. District Magistrate of Unnao, Ravikumar said while two deaths were caused due to lightning others died in incidents of house collapse and uprooting of trees and electric poles. He added that life has been adversely affected in several parts of the district due to the thunderstorm.

Principal Secretary of Information, Awanish Awasthi said rescue work is being carried out in Uttar Pradesh and that the district magistrate will distribute relief materials in the next 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that stormy weather will persist in north India for the next couple of days.

Earlier this month, a storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states and Uttar Pradesh was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district. At least 18 people have lost their lives in subsequent thunderstorms that struck on May 9 and 10 and 51 others in similar incidents on May 14.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on May 29, 2018 06:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Indian Meteorological Department (IMD

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.