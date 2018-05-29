Thunderstorm kills 40 in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand

As many as 40 people have reportedly lost their lives to the thunderstorm that ravaged parts of north India.

In Jharkhand, 12 people were killed and 28 were injured due to lightning; while 19 people died in Bihar. Uttar Pradesh reported nine deaths from Unnao, Kanpur and Rae Bareli. District Magistrate of Unnao, Ravikumar said while two deaths were caused due to lightning others died in incidents of house collapse and uprooting of trees and electric poles. He added that life has been adversely affected in several parts of the district due to the thunderstorm.

Principal Secretary of Information, Awanish Awasthi said rescue work is being carried out in Uttar Pradesh and that the district magistrate will distribute relief materials in the next 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that stormy weather will persist in north India for the next couple of days.

Earlier this month, a storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states and Uttar Pradesh was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district. At least 18 people have lost their lives in subsequent thunderstorms that struck on May 9 and 10 and 51 others in similar incidents on May 14.

