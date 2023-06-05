These sectors are looking for freshers, offering higher salary packages

Although staffing and BPO lead the demand for freshers, they fall behind the IT, Aviation, and Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sectors when it comes to offering high salaries.

Despite a global economic slowdown and various information technology services companies withdrawing job offers to freshers, IT firms remain the fertile ground for freshers, only after the staffing industry.

The staffing industry provides temporary, contract, and permanent employees to businesses in a variety of industries. The industry is made up of a network of staffing firms that work with businesses to identify and fill their staffing needs.

Data by HR firms showed that the ‘staffing and recruitment' sector currently accounts for 21-25 percent of the total fresher demand, followed by IT-Software, Software Services at 21 percent, and BPO/ ITES at 10 percent.

Randstad India expects the IT sector to hire around 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh employees this year with a balanced mix of freshers and lateral hires.

“The growing demand for AI skills and tech skills, like data analytics, data visualisation, data science, and Cloud & DevOps presents abundant employment opportunities for freshers in the country,” said Sanjay Shetty, Director of Professional Search & Selection at Randstad India.

In their plan for overall hiring, e-commerce, technology startups and the telecom sector have a hiring intent of around 50 percent of freshers, while the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, along with engineering and infrastructure, show a hiring intent of around 40-45 percent.

Software and ISP skills take the lead

In terms of functions, around 30 percent of open jobs are looking for freshers with skills in software, hardware, electronic data processing (EDP), telecom/ internet service provider (ISP), followed by engineering /production (21 percent), and sales/BD (15 percent), as per data shared by foundit with Moneycontrol.

In its recent survey, the job portal found that a majority of job postings for freshers across industries were for in-office roles (92 percent). The remaining job postings were for hybrid (4.2 percent) and work-from-home (3.8 percent) job roles.

While the IT and Aviation industries are paying an average maximum salary of Rs 8 lakh per annum (LPA), and Rs 7.36 LPA, respectively, the staffing sector offers Rs 4.4 LPA.

Foundit data shows that Bengaluru (12.4 percent) hosts the highest share of job postings for freshers, followed by Mumbai (12.1 percent). Notably, fresher hiring was the highest in metropolitan cities in India. Delhi/NCR (9 percent), Pune (8 percent), Chennai (7 percent), and Hyderabad (7 percent) were among the top locations hiring freshers.