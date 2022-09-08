English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tesla to host town hall event near Brandenburg plant on Sunday

    At the town hall event, to run from 1000-1700 CET, residents will be able to talk to Tesla employees and get information on water consumption as well as environmental and water protection at the plant, located in the German state of Brandenburg.

    September 08, 2022 / 09:34 PM IST
    Tesla

    Tesla

    Tesla will launch an open-door event on Sunday for its workers to inform local residents about the progress and environmental footprint at its German gigafactory in Gruenheide, according to the municipality's official website.

    At the town hall event, to run from 1000-1700 CET, residents will be able to talk to Tesla employees and get information on water consumption as well as environmental and water protection at the plant, located in the German state of Brandenburg.

    Other topics include the plant's impact on road and rail infrastructure and transport, forest conversion, battery cell production, works council as well as Tesla's role as a local employer.

    The event, which is being held around six months after the plant's official opening, aims to appeal to families and includes activities for kids as well as opportunities to test drive Tesla cars.
    Tags: #Brandenburg #elon #Musk #Tesla
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 09:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.