MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 6pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Telcos write to DoT about new communication security certification rules: Report

The COAI reportedly said that the new Comsec certification could delay launch of new mobile phones.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST

The telecom industry has expressed to the government its concerns against the proposed new communication security certification (Comsec).

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has written a strongly worded communication on the matter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Business Standard reported.

In the communication, the COAI has stated that multiple testings of specified telecom equipment and mobile devices will lead to overlaps in testing, increase costs for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), the report said.

These costs for OEMs could potentially run into crores and hurt ease of doing business, the COAI said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Related stories

The COAI also said that the new Comsec certification could delay launch of new mobile phones, Business Standard reported. The industry body has also sought single-window clearance for testing and security certification of equipment and devices.

At present, telecom equipment and mobile devices require certification from the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) wing of the DoT and then get mandatory testing and certification from the Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC) wing.

However, with Comsec, there is an extra layer of certification required from the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), which is also a wing of the telecom regulator.

Additionally, mobile devices require a fourth level of certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India
first published: Jan 22, 2021 12:06 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.