Telcos write to DoT about new communication security certification rules: Report

The telecom industry has expressed to the government its concerns against the proposed new communication security certification (Comsec).

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has written a strongly worded communication on the matter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Business Standard reported.

In the communication, the COAI has stated that multiple testings of specified telecom equipment and mobile devices will lead to overlaps in testing, increase costs for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), the report said.

These costs for OEMs could potentially run into crores and hurt ease of doing business, the COAI said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The COAI also said that the new Comsec certification could delay launch of new mobile phones, Business Standard reported. The industry body has also sought single-window clearance for testing and security certification of equipment and devices.

At present, telecom equipment and mobile devices require certification from the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) wing of the DoT and then get mandatory testing and certification from the Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC) wing.

However, with Comsec, there is an extra layer of certification required from the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), which is also a wing of the telecom regulator.

Additionally, mobile devices require a fourth level of certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards.