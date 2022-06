business India's SpaceX moment: An exclusive conversation with IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka India's private space industry clocks a huge milestone, with 2 Indian start-ups launching payloads into space for the first time. Start-ups Dhruva Space and Digantara are the first to get authorisation for launching payloads by IN-SPACe, an organisation formed to amplify India's private sector space activity. Watch IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Pawan K Goenka talk about India's SpaceX moment, and what this means for the future of the country's space sector.