Intuit has been nurturing AI-driven tech innovations for a variety of financial challenges. Host Ruchiraa Sharma chats with Jyothi Ahuja, Director, Product Development and Riti Arora, Star Software Engineer about how they build solutions for a global tech platform at Intuit and deliver tech disruptions at scale.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes