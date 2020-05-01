Consumer discretionary & pharma to lead the next bull run; 20 stocks in Morgan Stanley focus list

Sectors such as consumer discretionary, healthcare, and energy may lead the next big bull market replacing financial and consumer staples that have lead the charge in the past, Morgan Stanley said in a strategy note.

“In our view, financials and consumer staples, which led the previous bull market, may give way to consumer discretionary and healthcare,” the note said.

For the past seven years, financials have been investors' favorite sector, representing almost 30 percent of the Nifty market cap at the peak. Meanwhile, the re-rating of consumer staples has taken the sector's metrics to well over 2-SD above their 20-year average.

“But, if history is a guide, the leadership of the next bull market could shift to consumer discretionary and healthcare. These sectors are unloved, under-owned, and undervalued based on the metrics we have used,” highlighted the note.

The rational which the global investment bank gave behind the analysis is that both sectors are underweighted in institutional portfolios, have lost share in the Nifty's market cap, are reporting profitability well below history, and are trading below historical average relative to valuations.

Fundamentally, the outlook for both shall improve in the coming months. “The third sector that deserves mention is energy. It also fits the description of being unloved, under-owned, and undervalued,” said the note.