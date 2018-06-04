Apple WWDC event: What to expect?

Apple fans are expecting the tech giant's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2018 to be full of surprises. The event kicks off on June 4 at 10.30 pm IST and would continue until June 8.

There are reports that Apple could introduce new software updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs and much more.

The event will be live-streamed across various platforms simultaneously. All Apple product users can visit the official website on Safari and live stream the event to get latest news and announcements. First, second or fourth generation Apple TV users can watch the event on the Apple Events channel. Windows users can watch the event on Microsoft Edge browser.

Reports further suggest that the company may not unveil any new hardware during the event. However, it is rumored that Apple will release a new ‘Digital Health’ initiative which could include tools that can help iOS users learn how much time they spend on their devices.

According to a Bloomberg report, details of app usage will be bundled into a menu within the Settings app in iOS 12. Additionally, the company will introduce tools for tracking the stock market.

There are also rumors that the new iOS 12 will feature an improved, more advanced version of Apple’s ARKit augmented reality platform. The upcoming version of Apple’s mobile operating system could bring new NFC features.

This will enable users to open hotel rooms and car doors using their iPhones. Further, it is expected that iPhone SE 2 will be launched during the event. According to leaked videos, iPhone SE 2 will sport a similar design to that of the iPhone SE. But, the new phone will include a glass-back design. Other possible features are wireless charging, support for Qi wireless charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is some good news for Apple fans in India as the iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to be launched in the country this year. Reports suggest that iPhone SE 2 could be manufactured and assembled in India.