App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tech Mahindra to acquire K-Vision for $1.5 mn to expand 5G business

K-Vision provides network services for mobile communications to telecom operators in Japan. The company earned revenue of $4.8 million during 12-month period ended January 31, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT company Tech Mahindra will acquire Japan-based mobile network solution firm K-Vision for $1.5 million in an all-cash deal to support 4G and 5G telecom network roll out in Japan. "The investment committee of the board of directors of the company has approved the proposal to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in M/s K-Vision Co., Ltd through its wholly owned subsidiary ie Mahindra Engineering Services (Europe) Limited," Tech Mahindra said in a note.

K-Vision provides network services for mobile communications to telecom operators in Japan. The company earned revenue of $4.8 million during 12-month period ended January 31, 2019.

"Tech Mahindra through its wholly owned subsidiary...intends to leverage the local presence and expertise of K-Vision to build its network services business in Japan. In the near term, Tech Mahindra will support 4G and 5G network build and roll-out in Japan for large telecom players," the note said.

The deal between Tech Mahindra and K-Vision was signed on Thursday and is expected to close by end of this month.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 10:16 pm

tags #5G #Business #K-Vision #Market news #Tech Mahindra

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

UK MPs Reject Amendment Calling for Second Brexit Referendum

NGOs Want Govt to Revise Data on Deaths and Injuries in Bhopal Gas Tra ...

Congress Seeks Piyush Goyal's Resignation over Mumbai Bridge Collapse

'Apathy Kills Again in Mumbai': Politicians, Celebrities Share Condole ...

Pawan Kalyan Promises 10 Lakh Jobs Every Year, Free Healthcare in Jana ...

‘Don’t Interfere in Andhra Pradesh Politics’: Janasena Chief Paw ...

Frank Cali, Reputed New York Crime Family Boss, Shot 6 Times Then Hit ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

BSNL to Clear February Salary of Employees by Friday, Assures CMD

A red traffic signal that proved lucky for many motorists

Pakistan's position as a global hub of terrorism stands out, says unio ...

Calls for boycott and hiking tariffs on Chinese goods not a solution

Centre defends electoral bonds in SC; says reforms aim to defeat black ...

Weak Modi is scared of Xi Jinping: Rahul Gandhi on Masood Azhar issue

Wall Street flat at open as trade uncertainty clouds Apple boost

Oil reaches four-month highs on supply, renewed OPEC call for cuts

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Mumbai CSMT bridge collapse: Narendra Modi condoles deaths, Devendra F ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera comparison: Impressive video but loses to t ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Deepika Padukone unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds with Ranvee ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Masaba Gupta refrains from exerting her rights for alimony, as she hea ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting to guide ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

Kalank: Aditya Roy Kapur looks valiantly ready to fight a troop
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.