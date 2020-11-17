PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 02:11 PM IST

TCS to build investment insights solution for capital markets industry

The solution uses artificial intelligence techniques and TCS intellectual property such as Automated Data Discovery and Machine Learning-based Data Quality Management tools to help investment management firms enhance their portfolio decisioning, the company said in a statement.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Tuesday that it is developing aninvestment insightssolution, leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform,for the capital markets industry.

The solutionuses artificial intelligence techniques and TCS intellectual property such as Automated Data Discovery and Machine Learning-based Data Quality Management tools to help investment management firms enhance their portfolio decisioning, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, it provides market infrastructure firms with a strong digital platformto streamline end-to-end data management, enhance their data offerings, and offer value- added services, according to TCS.

Prab Pitchandi, Global Head, BFSI CDO Strategic Initiatives, TCS, said, "TCS Investment Insights solution leverages our strong domain capabilities, contextual knowledge and deep expertise in advanced analytics and insights to help customers transform their data into strategic investment insights for superior business outcomes."
