Tata Technologies partners Stratasys for advanced additive manufacturing tech

PTI
July 07, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST

Tata Technologies on Wednesday said it has partnered with 3D printing technology company Stratasys to provide advanced additive manufacturing technologies to the Indian manufacturing ecosystem.

The partnership will combine complete capabilities and offerings of Stratasys in the polymer space with deep manufacturing domain knowledge and robust presence of Tata Technologies in the manufacturing sector, delivering end-to-end solutions from concept to prototyping to manufacturing companies based out of India, it added.

Organisations are looking at leveraging new technologies such as rapid prototyping and 3D printing via computer-aided design software using a range of raw materials such as plastic, thermoplastic, metal, fiber, resin, and ceramic to produce sophisticated designs at minimal costs and lower raw material usage.

As manufacturing companies focus on enhancing their competitiveness in the new reality, disruptive technologies like additive manufacturing will provide them the necessary impetus to develop and deliver better products to its customers, Tata Technologies President and Global Head of Technology Solutions Anand Bhade said.

''We are happy to collaborate with Stratasys and offer world-class 3D printing technologies to the Indian manufacturing industry to help it become more competitive,” he added.

Close

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Stratasys India and South East Asia, said as companies look for technology solutions to address vulnerabilities in manufacturing and supply chain logistics, additive manufacturing will play a far bigger role in product innovation going forward.

''Our partnership with Tata Technologies further strengthens Stratasys' commitment to driving additive manufacturing adoption in the Indian industry. We welcome Tata Technologies, one of the most trusted brands in India, to our ecosystem and are confident that this partnership will accelerate technological transformation in Indian industry and academia with best-in-class Stratasys technology,” he added.
PTI
first published: Jul 7, 2021 03:58 pm

