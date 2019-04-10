Tata Motors global sales dip 5% in March

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 5 per cent decline in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles, at 1,45,459 units in March. The company had sold 1,53,156 units in March 2018, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicle category, global sales stood at 88,296 units last month as against 96,757 units in March 2018, down 9 per cent.

The company's sales of commercial vehicles in March stood at 57,163 units, up 1 per cent from 56,399 units a year ago.

Sales of luxury brand JLR declined 8 per cent to 70,171 units last month as compared to 76,221 units in March 2018.