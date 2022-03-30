Tata Motors gets first tranche of investment of Rs 3,750 crore from TPG Rise

Tata Motors, the automotive manufacturing arm of conglomerate Tata Group, on March 30 said it received the first tranche of investment of Rs 3,750 crore from climate-focused private equity fund TPG Rise.

TPG had, in agreements inked with Tata Motors last year, pledged an investment of Rs 7,500 crore in the latter's electric vehicle subsidiary - Tata Motors Electric Mobility Ltd.

"...pursuant to the Agreement, TPG has subscribed to 3, 75,00,000 compulsorily convertible preference shares of the face value of Rs 1 ,000/- each in the subsidiary on March 30, 2022, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 3,750,00,00,000 as the first tranche of the proposed transaction," Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Notably, TPG, along with co-investor ADQ of Abu Dhabi, valued the new Tata Motors EV company at $9.1 billion, making it the most valuable company in the EV category in India.

Tata Motors will increase its focus on the electric vehicles segment in the coming period, with the company being expected to launch at least seven new EVs by FY26. With the help of these launches, Tata Motors hopes to generate 20 percent of its total PV sales from EVs against 3 percent now.

With just two EV models, Nexon and Tigor (two variants), Tata Motors is the leader in the passenger EV segment with over two-thirds of the market share. During FY21, the EV business clocked revenues of Rs 500-600 crore for the company.