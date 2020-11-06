Tata Group eyes majority stake in e-pharmacy 1mg: Report

Amid reports of 1mg having been in discussion to raise around $100 million, Tata Group is apparently eyeing a majority stake in the e-pharmacy company.
Salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group is exploring the option of buying a majority stake in e-pharmacy 1mg.
The Tata Group has begun talks for the deal with the Sequoia Capital-backed company, according to a report by The Economic Times.
"The talks have been ongoing as Tatas look to build their super-app platform. The Tata group's strategy is to pick up controlling stake but keep the management to run the operation...," a source told the publication.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
A Tata Group spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times. 1mg cofounder and CEO Prashant Tandon had not yet responded to a request for comment.
1mg has been in discussion to raise around $100 million, but the funding may not materialise, the report said.
E-pharmacies have gained popularity in India after the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown.According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, online pharmacies are expected to reach 70 million households in India by 2025, and the sector will expand to over 75 companies.