Tata Group eyes majority stake in e-pharmacy 1mg: Report

Salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group is exploring the option of buying a majority stake in e-pharmacy 1mg.

The Tata Group has begun talks for the deal with the Sequoia Capital-backed company, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"The talks have been ongoing as Tatas look to build their super-app platform. The Tata group's strategy is to pick up controlling stake but keep the management to run the operation...," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A Tata Group spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times. 1mg cofounder and CEO Prashant Tandon had not yet responded to a request for comment.

1mg has been in discussion to raise around $100 million, but the funding may not materialise, the report said.

E-pharmacies have gained popularity in India after the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown.