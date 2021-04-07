English
Tata Elxsi Q4 PAT seen up 6.5% QoQ to Rs 112 cr: KRChoksey

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6 percent Q-o-Q (up 15.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 505.7 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Broker Research
April 07, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
KRChoksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Elxsi to report net profit at Rs 112 crore up 6.5% quarter-on-quarter (up 36.5% year-on-year).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 6 percent Q-o-Q (up 15.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 505.7 crore, according to KRChoksey.


Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are likely to rise by 7.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 45.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 142.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #according to KRChoksey. #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #IT #KRChoksey #Result Poll #Tata Elxsi
first published: Apr 7, 2021 08:20 pm

