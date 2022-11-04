Taiwan Strait issues must be resolved peacefully, say G7 foreign ministers

China had surrounded the island nation of Taiwan and performed military drills on August 4. (Image: AFP)

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) countries reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and said they would continue to aim for constructive cooperation with China in a joint statement released on Friday.

In the statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States called for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues and said there was no change in the basic positions of G7 members on Taiwan, including stated one-China policies.