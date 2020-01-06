App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Syndicate Bank surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore business mark

The bank achieved this milestone on the back of every business unit contributing in its full capacity which included retail, MSME and priority sector, the lender said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Syndicate Bank on January 6 said it has crossed Rs 5 lakh crore business target three months ahead of its schedule. The bank crossed Rs 5 lakh crore total business mark at the end of December 31, 2019.

The bank achieved this milestone on the back of every business unit contributing in its full capacity which included retail, MSME and priority sector, the lender said in a statement.

With this achievement, the bank has proved itself as one of the most trusted and technology savvy public sector bank with a well segmented and granular growth across corporate, MSME and retail businesses that have resulted in astounding business figures, it said.

Close
As per the mega merger plan announced by the government in August 2019, Syndicate Bank has been selected for merger with Canara Bank and the amalgamation is expected to be complete by March 31.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 09:58 pm

tags #Business #Syndicate Bank

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.