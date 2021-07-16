MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sweden's Ericsson in $8.3 billion 5G deal with Verizon

Ericsson also said that its second quarter net profit had jumped by 51 percent, but noted a sharp decline in sales in China after rival Huawei was barred from selling its equipment in Sweden.

AFP
July 16, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST

Swedish telecommunications group Ericsson unveiled Friday a contract worth $8.3 billion to provide US operator Verizon with equipment for its 5G network, its biggest single contract ever.

Ericsson also said that its second quarter net profit had jumped by 51 percent, but noted a sharp decline in sales in China after rival Huawei was barred from selling its equipment in Sweden.

"It is prudent to forecast a materially lower market share in Mainland China for Networks and Digital Services as the earlier decision to exclude Chinese vendors from the Swedish 5G networks might influence market share awards," Ericsson chief executive Borje Ekholm was quoted as saying.

In the United States, the group "signed another five-year contract, this one amounting to $8.3 billion, with a leading customer. This is the single largest deal in the history of Ericsson," the earnings statement said.

Ericsson is battling Huawei and the Finnish neighbour Nokia, among others, for fifth-generation (5G) contracts, and China and the US are huge markets for their equipment.

Close

Related stories

In June, a Swedish court struck down an appeal from Huawei against a ban in the country on security grounds, and Ericsson was bracing for retaliation from China.

After the UK in the summer of 2020, Sweden became the second country in Europe and the first in the EU to explicitly ban the Chinese groups Huawei and ZTE from almost all of the network infrastructure needed to run its 5G network.

Meanwhile, Ericsson posted a net profit of 3.9 billion kronor (381 million euros, $450 million) for the second quarter of 2021, a jump of 51 percent from the same period in 2020 that was marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ericsson's sales slipped however by one percent to 54.9 billion kronor owing notably to a drop of 2.5 billion kronor in China from the same period a year earlier.
AFP
Tags: #5G #Business #Ericsson #Sweden #Verizon
first published: Jul 16, 2021 01:45 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.