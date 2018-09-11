App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 11:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Suzlon inks JV with CLP India for two solar projects in Maharashtra

CLP India has the option to acquire the balance 51 percent stake in the future, it added.

PTI
 
 
Wind turbine maker Suzlon Tuesday announced a joint venture (JV) with CLP India for two solar projects with of 50 megawatt (MW) and 20 megawatt (MW) in Dhule, Maharashtra.

"As per the agreement signed between CLP India and Suzlon Group on September 10, 2018, CLP India has agreed to acquire 49 percent stake in Gale Solarfarms Ltd and Tornado Solarfarms Ltd, two special purpose vehicles (SPV) set-up by Suzlon," Suzlon said in a BSE filing.

CLP India has the option to acquire the balance 51 percent stake in the future, it added.

CLP India is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed CLP Holdings Ltd. It is one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian power sector with a total committed investment of over Rs 14,500 crore.
