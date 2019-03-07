App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunil Madhu steps down as Chief Strategy Officer of Socure

Madhu was instrumental in helping Socure develop its proof of concept digital identity platform into a market leading technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Socure, a provider of identity verification and fraud prevention services, announced that company co-founder Sunil Madhu has resigned as Chief Strategy Officer and member of the Board of Directors.

Madhu was instrumental in helping Socure develop its proof of concept digital identity platform into a market leading technology. He is departing to pursue a new venture.

“All of us at Socure will miss Sunil’s intellect, creativity and guidance, but are excited to see what he will invent next,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of Socure. “Sunil and his team built a world class technology platform that is being used by leaders in financial services and other sectors. Socure will continue to expand on Sunil’s original vision and beyond.”

“After building the most accurate AI powered identity verification platform in the world, which has outperformed Google and IBM in head-to-head customer tests, I'm leaving Socure in the capable and experienced hands of my friend and colleague, Tom Thimot and our amazing team,” said Sunil Madhu. “Having helped the company consistently scale its annual revenue by 300% for the past several years, I’m turning my attention to a disruptive new venture."

Sunil is a serial entrepreneur, with several successful exits through IPO and acquisition. A security architect by profession, he has spent over 20 years innovating solutions in security and risk management with a focus on identity and access management.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 08:25 pm

