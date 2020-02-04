App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma launches severe nodular acne management capsules in US

The product launched by company's wholly owned subsidiaries for the management of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients of 12 years of age and older, it can be taken with or without food, Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said it has launched Absorica LD capsules used for management of severe nodular acne in the US market.

The product launched by company's wholly owned subsidiaries for the management of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients of 12 years of age and older, it can be taken with or without food, Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

"The launch of Absorica LD – which offers the proven efficacy and safety of Absorica at a lower dose – underscores our commitment to making a difference in the lives of people with severe recalcitrant nodular acne," Sun Pharma North America CEO Abhay Gandhi said.

Absorica LD is the only isotretinoin formulation to feature company's micronisation technology, which utilises micronised particles to optimise absorption at a 20 per cent lower dose, Sun Pharma said.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 425.60 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.94 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:24 pm

tags #Business #Sun Pharmaceutical

