Subscribe to Route Mobile: Mehta Equities

Mehta Equities IPO report on Route Mobile

Route Mobile Ltd (RML) is a Mumbai based leading provider of Cloud-communication platform as a Service (“CPaaS”) to enterprises, over-the-top (“OTT”) players and Mobile Network Operators (“MNOs”). Its enterprise communication services include new age solutions in Messaging, Voice, Email, and SMS Filtering, Analytics & Monetization. It has serviced over 30,150 clients, cumulatively since inception, offering a range of cloud-communication services across diverse sectors including banking & finance, aviation, retail, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, pharmaceuticals and telecom. RML was ranked as a tier 1 application-to-peer (“A2P”) service provider internationally & was also ranked 1st for its ‘value added services’, its ‘implementation process’ and its ‘uptime performance’ in 2017. It also has a very strong client base which includes some of the world’s largest and well-known organisations, including a number of Fortune Global 500 companies.



Valuation and Outlook

Considering all the parameters we recommend to SUBSCRIBE for the issue, with the potential for healthy listing gains as well as long term stock appreciation.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.