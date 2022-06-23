Storyboard18 | Cannes Lions 2022: 14 shortlists for Indian agencies on Day 4

VMLY&R Commerce’s ‘Adeli’ for Unipads received one shortlist at Cannes Lions 2022. (Screen grab)

In the 2022 edition of Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, India has managed to get a total of 121 shortlists. On day four of the ongoing festival, 14 Indian campaigns got shortlisted in the Film Lions and Sustainable Development Goals Lions categories.

Under the Film Lions category, Indian ad agencies scored a total of eight shortlists.

Enormous Brand’s campaign ‘Jaquar Bath & Lights - Office’ got one shortlist.

DDB Mudra’s ‘Machine-Gun Mouth’ for Battlegrounds Mobile India bagged three shortlists.

ANIMAL’s film ‘Pure as love’ for Bhima Jewellery picked up a shortlist.

Byju’s ‘Masterji’ campaign too is a Lions contender.

The joint work of FCB India, Kinnect, and FCB Chicago ‘Chatpat’ for SOS Children’s Villages India has two shortlists in Film Lions.

Jaquar Bath & Lights - Office:

Pure As Love - Bhima Jewellery:

In Sustainable Development Goals Lions, too, FCB India, Kinnect, and FCB Chicago’s campaign ‘Chatpat’ for SOS Children’s Villages India is shortlisted. And Leo Burnett’s ‘The Missing Chapter’ for P&G Whisper secured two shortlists.

Isobar India’s campaign ‘The Protest Match - The finals that could have happened’ and VMLY&R Commerce’s campaign ‘Smart Fill’ for Unilever got a shortlist each. The agency’s campaign ‘Adeli’ for Unipads also received one shortlist.

Watch the campaigns here:

Leo Burnett’s Missing Chapter:

VMLY&R’s Adeli