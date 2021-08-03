MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Story in Chart | Nifty @16000 is part of broad-based market rally

Nifty 50’s market cap share remains at around 53 percent as the overall market cap has grown thanks to new listings and rally in other shares

Ritesh Presswala
August 03, 2021 / 05:59 PM IST

The benchmark index Nifty hit the 16,000-mark for the first time on August 3 which translates into an upside of over 14 percent so far in 2021. The index completed the last 1,000-point journey from 15,000 to 16,000 in about 6 months. It took the index four years to climb 6,000 points from the 10,000 levels.

While the rise in the benchmark index is in keeping with the narrative of big companies doing well after the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rally hasn’t been restricted to big companies alone.

One way to gauge this is to look at the market cap of the Nifty 50 companies as a proportion of India’s overall market cap. As the chart below shows, this number was as high as 60 percent in July 2020. This was the time when the big stocks were leading the bounce back after the markets crashed due to COVID fears in the last days of March.

Nifty to all listed cos

Since then, however, there has been a broad-based rally. The overall size of the market has also grown thanks to the spate of new listings from the initial public offers (IPOs) rush.

Close
Thus, the Nifty 50’s share of the overall market cap has reverted to around 53 percent, almost the same level as when the index was at 10,000.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Stocks to Watch
first published: Aug 3, 2021 05:22 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.