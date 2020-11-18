Wonderla Holidays shares rise 12% as Bangalore theme park opens water rides

Wonderla Holidays share price rose 12 percent intraday on November 18 after its Wonderla Bangalore is opening for water rides from November 20, 2020.

Wonderla Holidays announced that the water rides at the theme park will be open to the public from November 20, 2020. The dry rides have already been operating since November 13.

The park will be reducing the entry limit to 4000 from its original capacity of 10,000 per day for safety reasons.

As a re-opening offer the entry price of the park has been reduced to Rs 699 inclusive of GST, for all the ride access for unlimited times.

Park will be functional only on weekends and holidays, from Friday to Sunday and as per the government safety guidelines few of the water rides will not be operational, company said in the release.

At 14:13 hrs Wonderla Holidays was quoting at Rs 193.55, up Rs 15.25, or 8.55 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 277 and 52-week low Rs 104.95 on 28 November, 2019 and 19 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.13 percent below its 52-week high and 84.42 percent above its 52-week low.