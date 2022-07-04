Will West Coast Paper benefit from sector tailwinds?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WCPM; CMP: Rs 349.00; M Cap: Rs 2,305 crore), together with its subsidiaries, Andhra Paper Ltd (APL; WCPM owns a 72.2 percent stake) and West Coast Opticable Ltd, progressed towards healthy recovery, post the pandemic blues. The much-needed capacity boost from APL acquisition (in 2019) came in handy, and the combined capacity added heft to top line and margins. Although there are concerns about rising input prices and coal availability, WCPM’s renewed strength and dexterity places...