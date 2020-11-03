Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 86 and Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 511, target at Rs 545.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 98 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 628, target at Rs 665
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,020, target at Rs 2,075
Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 805
Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 79, target at Rs 87
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,465
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,700
Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 735
Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target at Rs 1,300
Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 428, target at Rs 415
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 86
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 511, target at Rs 545
Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 43.8, target at Rs 47
Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,892, target at Rs 2,800
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.