Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 86 and Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 511, target at Rs 545.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 98 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 628, target at Rs 665

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,020, target at Rs 2,075

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 805

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 79, target at Rs 87

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,465

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,700

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 735

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target at Rs 1,300

Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 428, target at Rs 415

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 86

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 511, target at Rs 545

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 43.8, target at Rs 47

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,892, target at Rs 2,800

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:03 am

