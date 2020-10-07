Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 940 and HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,175.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 17 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 284, target at Rs 302
Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 325
Buy Godrej Agrovet with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 545
Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 227
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 356, target at Rs 372
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,423, target at Rs 1,499
Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 663, target at Rs 740
Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 406
Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 829
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 940
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,175
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 391, target at Rs 370
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 614, target at Rs 655
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.