172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitessh-thakkar-for-short-term-73-5931761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 940 and HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,175.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 17 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 284, target at Rs 302

related news

Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 325

Buy Godrej Agrovet with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 545

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 227

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 356, target at Rs 372

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,423, target at Rs 1,499

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 663, target at Rs 740

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 406

Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 829

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 940

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,175

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 391, target at Rs 370

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 614, target at Rs 655

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 7, 2020 08:59 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.