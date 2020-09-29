Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,701, target at Rs 3,792 and Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,000, target at Rs 3,200.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note. In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 184.35 points or 0.49% at 38165.98, and the Nifty jumped 72 points or 0.64% at 11299.50.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 58, target at Rs 70
Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,230, target at Rs 2,300
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,300, target at Rs 3,410
Buy Natco Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 910, target at Rs 975
Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 475
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,701, target at Rs 3,792
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,000, target at Rs 3,200
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,263, target at Rs 1,354
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 413, target at Rs 382
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 290, target at Rs 308
Buy Max Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 612, target at Rs 636
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 504, target at Rs 523
Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 463, target at Rs 487
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.