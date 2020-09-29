172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-144-5897311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,701, target at Rs 3,792 and Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,000, target at Rs 3,200.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note. In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 184.35 points or 0.49% at 38165.98, and the Nifty jumped 72 points or 0.64% at 11299.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 58, target at Rs 70

Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,230, target at Rs 2,300

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,300, target at Rs 3,410

Buy Natco Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 910, target at Rs 975

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 475

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,701, target at Rs 3,792

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,000, target at Rs 3,200

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,263, target at Rs 1,354

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 413, target at Rs 382

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 290, target at Rs 308

Buy Max Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 612, target at Rs 636

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 504, target at Rs 523

Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 463, target at Rs 487

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Sep 29, 2020 09:08 am

