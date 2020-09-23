172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-8-5873551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,310 and Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 474, target at Rs 490.

Moneycontrol News

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 390.86 points or 1.04 percent at 38124.94, and the Nifty jumped 105.10 points or 0.94 percent at 11258.80.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,310

Buy Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 474, target at Rs 490

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 815

Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 150, target at Rs 138

Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 122, target at Rs 110

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 419, target at Rs 395

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 380

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,500, target at Rs 2,575

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,050, target at Rs 5,400

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Sep 23, 2020 09:10 am

