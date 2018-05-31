TCS falls 2% after stock price adjusts for bonus share issue

App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Country's largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services share price fell nearly 2 percent after the stock adjusted for bonus share issue.

The board of directors of the company, on April 19, had recommended bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of one equity share of Re 1 each for every one equity share of Re 1 each held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date.

TCS has fixed record date as June 2 for determining the entitlement of members to receive bonus shares.

The bonus shares, once allotted, will rank pari-passu in all respects with and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares and will be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the new equity shares are allotted.

At 10:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,744.75, down Rs 14.10, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.

First Published on May 31, 2018 10:37 am

