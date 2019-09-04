App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Communications gains 3% on partnership with Neeco for IoT services

Neeco will leverage the Tata Communications MOVE platform to offer integrated IoT services to its customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Communications added 3.6 percent in the early trade on September 4 after the company entered into an arrangement with Neeco for Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Neeco Global ICT Services has become a customer of Tata Communications to take to market and deliver IoT services for enterprises in Europe, as per company release.

With this arrangement, Neeco will leverage the Tata Communications MOVE platform to offer integrated IoT services to its customers, enabling them to deploy IoT connected devices anywhere in the world, it added

Close

At 0935 hrs, Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 423.90, up Rs 10.65, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 626.65 and its 52-week low of Rs 402 on 02 April, 2019 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.66 percent below its 52-week high and 4.98 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.