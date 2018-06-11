App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma extends gains post VAI status from US FDA on Friday, up 1%

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 536.00 and an intraday low of Rs 527.70.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sun Pharma – Taro acquisition | Year: September 2010 | Deal size: USD 273 million Objective: To strengthen US portfolio and bet on turnaround of business. Result: Taro has been one of Sun’s most lucrative acquisitions, with payback within 3 years and return-of-capital of 641 percent. The acquisition strengthened Sun Pharma’s presence in the US.
Sun Pharma – Taro acquisition | Year: September 2010 | Deal size: USD 273 million Objective: To strengthen US portfolio and bet on turnaround of business. Result: Taro has been one of Sun’s most lucrative acquisitions, with payback within 3 years and return-of-capital of 641 percent. The acquisition strengthened Sun Pharma’s presence in the US.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sun Pharma continued its gains from Friday, rising over a percent on Monday morning, after its Halol plant received a VAI status from US drug regulator. The status implies that the plant may not go a re-inspection by the regulator ahead.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 536.00 and an intraday low of Rs 527.70.

The company has received a voluntary action initiated (VAI) status for its Halol plant from US FDA.

For the uninitiated, VAI status would imply that there would be no re-inspection required at its Halol unit.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued three observations to the unit in February.

The drug major had last month posted around 7 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,308.96 crore for the quarter ending March on the back of revenue growth in India and emerging markets even as the US sales took a hit.

At 09:30 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 530.00, up Rs 1.80, or 0.34 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 09:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.