Subscribe to DCX Systems: Hem Securities

IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities IPO report on DCX Systems

DCX Systems Ltd is among the leading Indian players for the manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in terms of manufacturing capability and revenue in Fiscal 2022 in the defence and aerospace sector .Company is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies and are also involved in kitting. Company commenced operations in 2011 and have been a preferred Indian Offset Partner (“IOP”) for foreign original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for executing aerospace and defence manufacturing projects.

Valuation and Outlook

Company is well-positioned to capitalize on industry tailwinds has track record of consistent financial performance along with experienced and qualified Promoters . Hence, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

31102022 - DCX Systems -IPO - hem