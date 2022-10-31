English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: CEO on JSW Energy results, expansion & more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to DCX Systems: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on DCX Systems. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 31, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
    IPO

    IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hem Securities IPO report on DCX Systems


    DCX Systems Ltd is among the leading Indian players for the manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in terms of manufacturing capability and revenue in Fiscal 2022 in the defence and aerospace sector .Company is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies and are also involved in kitting. Company commenced operations in 2011 and have been a preferred Indian Offset Partner (“IOP”) for foreign original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for executing aerospace and defence manufacturing projects.


    Valuation and Outlook


    Company is well-positioned to capitalize on industry tailwinds has track record of consistent financial performance along with experienced and qualified Promoters . Hence, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.


    For all IPO report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    31102022 - DCX Systems -IPO - hem

    Broker Research
    Tags: #DCX Systems #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 10:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.