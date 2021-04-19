MARKET NEWS

Subex hits 52-week high on launch of new AI Automation platform; surges 1200% in a year

The company's share price has jumped over 1,200 percent in last one year

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
 
 
Subex share price touched 52-week high of Rs 53.80, rising 18 percent percent intraday on April 19 after the company announced launch of a new AI automation platform.

" .... will be launching the new AI automation platform on April 22, 2021," the company said in its release.

The specific details of the same will be unveiled on the launch day, the company added.

The company's share price has jumped over 1,200 percent in last one year.

At 15:16 hrs Subex was quoting at Rs 52.10, up Rs 6.75, or 14.88 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.63 per share. (Dec, 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 82.70.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 3.90 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 13.36.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Subex
first published: Apr 19, 2021 03:48 pm

