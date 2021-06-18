MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

SREI Infrastructure shares locked in upper circuit on investment proposal for subsidiary

There were pending buy orders of 1,028,516 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SREI Infrastructure Finance share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 14.49 and was locked in 10 percent upper circuit on June 18 after the company received a term sheet from Makara Capital Partners Pte for an investment in a subsidiary.

Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL), material wholly owned subsidiary of SREI Infrastructure, in its release said that, it has received a term sheet from Makara Capital Partners Pte. Ltd., Singapore indicating interest for an investment of around Rs 2,200 crore by way of subscription to equity shares and other securities subject to the terms and conditions contained in the said term sheet.

A strategic coordination committee, chaired by an independent director, would evaluate the offer and make the recommendation to the board, it added.

There were pending buy orders of 1,028,516 shares, with no sellers available.

At 1503 hours, SREI Infrastructure Finance was quoting at Rs 14.49, up Rs 1.31, or 9.94 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #SREI Infrastructure Finance
first published: Jun 18, 2021 03:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.