English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Speciality Restaurants: Geared up for the next level of growth

    The funds raised would be utilised for expanding business, like opening restaurants as well as renovating existing restaurants. SRL plans to strengthen its leadership position in the Asian Food space.

    Bharat Gianani
    April 12, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
    Speciality Restaurants: Geared up for the next level of growth

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Raises funds for expansion To open new restaurants Renovating existing restaurants to improve same-store sales growth (SSSG) Expanding delivery as well as sweets and confectionaries business Speciality Restaurants (SRL; CMP: Rs 215; Market cap: Rs 1,008 crore) has announced a fund-raising via convertible warrants towards the end of January 2023. While the conversion of warrants to equity shares (equity shares would be allotted in FY24 upon the receipt of warrant money) would lead to a dilution of about 11 percent on the post-issue capital, it...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The earnings juggernaut is about to roll: It's time to take stock

      Apr 10, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Can Congress recover from its woes, SEBI's responsible message push for advisor...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers