Should you bank on IndusInd Bank’s next 3-year planning cycle?

The microfinance trouble is largely behind and the bank expects moderation in overall slippage as well as credit cost in the upcoming planning cycle

Highlights Steady core performance aided by loan growth, stable margin and traction in fees Deposits lag credit growth, CASA lags, retail share improves Opex to remain elevated as bank cements its retail strategy Slippage high due to MFI and one corporate account, overall stable asset quality Unveils Planning Cycle 6 for next three years with focus on growth and granularity Strong earnings growth and undemanding valuation In the past three months, IndusInd Bank (IIB, CMP: Rs 1,102 Market Cap: Rs 85,503 crore) has significantly underperformed the...