App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell ABB India; target of Rs 755: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities bearish on ABB India has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 755 in its research report dated May 15, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on ABB India


ABB business model is highly sensitive to operating leverage as Rs 3.2bn revenue shortfall (for 10days of disruption in Mar-20) led to sharp erosion in profitability (Rs 1.1bn contribution shortfall) with Rev/EBIDTA/APAT de-growing 18/90/90% YoY. We expect weaker performance in 2QCY20 with 1.5months of loss of operations. ABB 1QCY20 commentary signalled that it remains well geared to serve clients only if there is demand pick up. Muted Public/Pvt capex remains key headwind.


Outlook


We maintain SELL on ABB India Ltd. (ABB) with a TP of Rs 755/sh (42x Mar-22E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

Read More
First Published on May 17, 2020 09:33 pm

tags #ABB India #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sell

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here's a complete list of reforms announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman under Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here's a complete list of reforms announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman under Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

Lockdown 4.0: Plan to ease restrictions in Delhi to be announced on Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

Lockdown 4.0: Plan to ease restrictions in Delhi to be announced on Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.