    Reduce Sudarshan Chemical; target of Rs 489: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Sudarshan Chemical with a target price of Rs 489 in its research report dated August 09, 2023.

    August 14, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Sudarshan Chemical

    SCIL has product offerings similar to those of the global players but has been unable to gain market share, post the exit of the global majors. The stock is trading at 19x FY25E EPS, which we believe is contextually high (RoE of 14/17% for FY24/FY25E). Q1 EBITDA was 2% above our estimate owing to a 7% rise in revenue, offset by higher-thanexpected other expenses. APAT was 8% below our estimate owing to higherthan-anticipated depreciation and finance cost.


    Outlook

    We maintain REDUCE on Sudarshan Chemical (SCIL), with a price target of INR 489 (WACC 11%, terminal growth 3.5%).

    Sudarshan Chemical - 10 -08 - 2023 - hdfc

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:05 pm

