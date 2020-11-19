PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 12:53 PM IST

Reduce LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 341: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 341 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF, like most lenders, saw a sharp rise in collection efficiency, which is unsurprising. However, we expect GNPAs to rise to 3.8% in FY21E. It has received enquiries for restructuring, amounting to ~3-4% of loans. While we have reduced our LLP estimates, we continue to believe that the company is likely to see a significant rise in provisions in the near term.


Outlook


Coupled with our belief that the company would face competitive headwinds on the growth and marginsfronts, this drives our REDUCE rating (target price of Rs 341).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 12:53 pm

