    Reduce Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 160: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Heidelberg Cement with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated May 30, 2023.

    June 01, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Heidelberg Cement

    In the absence of any major planned exapansion for the next few years, we expect HEIM to continue to lose market share. In Q4FY23, volume fell 4% YoY (the sixth consecutive quarter of YoY decline). While unit EBITDA recovers ~INR 245/MT QoQ (from its nine-year low) to INR 583/MT, it remains weak and is down INR 380/MT YoY.

    Outlook

    We maintain our REDUCE rating on Heidelberg Cement (HEIM), with an unchanged target price of INR 160/share (7x Mar-25E EBITDA).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Heidelberg Cement - 30 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:11 am