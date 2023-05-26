English
    Reduce Fsn E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa); target of Rs 120: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Fsn E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa) with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated May 24, 2023.

    May 26, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Fsn E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa)

    Nykaa’s Q4 top line grew 33.7% YoY to INR13.02bn (in-line) in Q4FY23. BPC growth continues to moderate (30% YoY in Q4; 32.5% in FY23 vs 45% CAGR over FY19-22). BPC AUTC (25% YoY in FY23 vs 32% CAGR clocked over FY19-22.) continues to moderate and FY23 was largely about improving the quality of the customer base and efficiency in BPC. The fashion foray remains unconvincing (fashion AUTC growth lags order growth). PBT margins remained flat YoY in Q4 (HSIE: 2.3%) due to (1) higher tech-related employee expenses, (2) higher S&D, employee & SG&A expenses due to offline and eB2B expansion, and (3) higher distribution expansionled depreciation. These more than offsetting gains at the contribution level. Our thesis remained on track in FY23 as (1) BPC AUTC continues to moderate, and (2) ad income as % of revenue dropped ~100bps YoY (HSIE).


    Outlook

    We’ve marginally cut our FY24/25 EBITDA estimates by 1-2% and maintained our REDUCE rating with a TP of INR120/sh (implying 70x Jun-25 EV/EBITDA).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

